SOLICITOR General Marshal Muchende says Bill 7 has not been rejected because the number of people against it is equal to the number of people supporting the Bill. Muchende says it is a misconception that constitution amendments must only be driven by citizens, stating that government can also propose revisions to the law. He adds that if the delimitation of constituencies is not done before the 2026 elections, it can only be implemented in 2031. Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM, Thursday, Muchende said there was no empirical data to suggest that Bill 7 had been rejected. “I’ve heard narratives suggesting that Bill 7 was rejected; there was no poll, for example, there was no vote in parliament, there...