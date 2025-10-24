AUTHOR Mulenga Kapwepwe says there is still room for President Hakainde Hichilema to respect the wishes of the Lungu family and allow them to do what they want regarding former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral. Mulenga, who is also the daughter of freedom fighter and veteran politician Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, says President Hichilema should respect the Lungu family’s decisions the same way former president Kenneth Kaunda respected the wishes of the Kapwepwe family. Speaking on KBN TV, Wednesday, Kapwepwe said it was not necessary for government to insist on being part of former president Lungu’s funeral because no law dictates such terms. “If the government has done more than enough, let them allow the Lungu family to do what they have...