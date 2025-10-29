tudents and Graduates appreciating Job Exposition stands during the launch of the Job Exposition at University of Zambia in Lusaka on Wednesday 23rd 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT says it has applied for treasury authority to recruit teachers and healthcare workers by the end of 2025. Teaching Service Commission (TSC) Chairperson Daphne Chimuka says once treasury authority is granted, the Commission will use the 2022 system to recruit teachers but will also advertise for new applications to create a database. Government plans to recruit 2,000 health workers and 2,000 teachers in 2025. In an interview, Tuesday, Minister of Health Dr Elijah Muchima said the recruitment process will proceed at any point within 2025 once treasury authority is granted. “You know when they announce like that, we wait for what is called treasury authority. When treasury authority comes, that’s when we have to start recruiting. We have applied...