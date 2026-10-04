PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has fired Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration Charity Munganga, according to sources within the police command. The sources confirmed Munganga’s removal yesterday, amid speculation that more changes could be made within the Zambia Police Service. President Hichilema appointed Munganga as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration in November 2025, elevating her from the position of Central Province Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, some opposition-aligned social media pages alleged last evening that President Hichilema had also fired Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba and suspended former Copperbelt police commissioner r Mwala Yuyi. However, the sources said there was no such confirmed development regarding either Musamba or Yuyi within the police command as of...