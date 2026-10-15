Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe says Zambia has mutual legal assistance arrangements with the United Kingdom, the United States and several African countries, which can facilitate the extradition of Zambians who have broken the law. Meanwhile, Mongu East UPND MP Mubita Nawa says should the Minister require volunteers from Parliament to assist in bringing back the “naysayers,” he would be glad to escort him. Haimbe’s response came after Nawa asked him what extradition arrangements government had made with foreign countries to round up “naysayers” and bring them to justice in Zambia. “On behalf of the Zambian people, could you inform the House about the extradition arrangements that Zambia has with some foreign countries in terms of rounding up some of...