Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

UPND Legal and Constitutional Affairs Chairperson Jack Mwiimbu says there is no law prescribing a timeframe within which President Hakainde Hichilema must appoint Cabinet. But DPP leader Antonio Mwanza has argued that the delay in appointing Cabinet will hamper implementation of the Grow Zambia Agenda. President Hichilema has taken time to constitute his Cabinet since his re-election in August 2026, prompting calls from politicians and CSOs to expedite the process, warning that the delay is affecting programme implementation. And recently, Political Analyst Dr Euston Chiputa urged President Hichilema to quickly appoint the remaining Cabinet ministers, warning that further delays could affect government programmes over the next five years. But commenting on this in an interview, recently, Mwiimbu said the President...