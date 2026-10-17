THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has urged government to use Zambia’s election to the UN Human Rights Council to demonstrate its commitment to human rights, constitutional governance and the rule of law. Zambia was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2027-2029 with 177 out of 181 valid votes, the highest among the four African states elected. In a statement Friday, LAZ president Arnold Kaluba said the election was a moment for renewed commitment to constitutionalism by public institutions and office holders. “LAZ considers the country’s election an important moment for renewed commitment by all public institutions and office holders to constitutionalism, accountability and the rule of law. With greater international responsibility comes a greater obligation to...