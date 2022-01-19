FORMER Zesco board chairperson Mbita Chitala says there was an attempt by various government bureaucrats to asset strip Zesco Limited. In his book, entitled “CORPORATE CAPTURE: THE POLITICAL ECONOMY OF ELECTRICITY MANAGEMENT IN ZAMBIA”, Chitala said attempts to strip Zesco were from Smart Zambia Institute and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). “One of the most unacceptable conduct was the attempt by the various government bureaucrats to asset strip ZESCO Limited which in the end contributed in my parting of ways with the company to give them a free reign. The…...



