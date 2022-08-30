ZAMBIA Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) director general Idah Chella says the authority has taken interest in the contract awarded to Kafelix Investments Limited for the supply of 75 motorbikes at K130,000 each. The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services recently awarded Kafelix Investments Limited a contract for the supply and delivery of 75 motorbikes for the social cash transfer programme at a contract amount of K9,885,010. Asked if the authority had taken interest in the matter in an interview, Chella responded in the affirmative, revealing that even Cabinet had summoned some officials from the said ministry. “The PEs (Procurement Entities) have been given a mandate and they have got an unlimited threshold, and then we have issues of market…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.