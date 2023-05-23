THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has refuted claims that the TAZAMA pipeline is transporting compromised Low Sulphur Diesel. The board has since challenged Bowman Lusambo to provide them with specific information about the claims and indicate where the contamination is. During his press briefing on Saturday, Lusambo challenged ERB to come out clean on reports that the quality of Low Sulphur Diesel being transported in the country was compromised. “Mr President, the former government of Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu decided that Zambia will now move to low sulphur fuel. But the information which we have [is] that the fuel which you are bringing in, the diesel, it is not low sulphur, it is destroying the vehicles of the citizens. We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.