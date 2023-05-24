ZESCO Limited Head of Business Development Patrick Kapepe says the utility company recorded a loss of K15.9 billion in 2020. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Kapepe however said the power utility company remained committed to ensure it was financially sustainable. “So, how are our books? Zesco is one of a few companies that posts its audited financials on its website. This is just a challenge to a number of companies, you have to challenge a number of companies. Even if they come to you and say ‘Zesco has increased the tariff’, ask them, ‘do you have audited financials’. So, we post audited financials which we believe are fair and just because they are transparent. They are developed or prepared by external…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.