PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is a need for governments on the African continent to reverse the trend of people suffering from acute food insecurity. In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane at the Africa Agricultural Policy Leadership Dialogue, Thursday, President Hichilema said Zambia had not been spared as it felt the impact of rising food and commodity prices arising from the shocks and uncertainties in the global supply chains of essential commodities. “This high-level agricultural policy and leadership dialogue is being convened at a time when most of our countries on the African continent are embarking on much needed policy and regulatory reforms, aimed at ensuring food self-sufficiency, improved…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.