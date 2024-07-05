THE Zambia Revenue Authority has called for consistent use of the Smart Invoice system among all Value Added Tax (VAT) registered taxpayers that have successfully implemented it. In a statement, Thursday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Olver Nzala encouraged those that were yet to register and integrate to continue issuing invoices using their existing invoicing systems. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has urged all Value Added Tax (VAT) registered taxpayers that have successfully implemented Smart invoice to continue using the system consistently while those yet to register and integrate are encouraged to continue issuing invoices using their existing invoicing systems. Meanwhile ZRA will on Monday, 8th July, 2024, hold a press briefing in Lusaka to provide an update on smart Invoice....



