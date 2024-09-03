ROAD Development Agency (RDA) Chief Executive Officer Grace Mutembo has mutually separated with the agency. The RDA Board of Directors have since appointed the agency’s Road Maintenance Director, Jairos Mhango, to act as CEO. In a statement, Tuesday, the Board stated that Mutembo wanted to pursue another opportunity. “Following a request by Engineer Grace Mutembo, the Director and Chief Executive Officer to separate on mutual understanding to pursue another opportunity, the Road Development Agency (RDA) Board at its Special Board Meeting held on 3rd September 2024, resolved to accept her request accordingly. The Board has since appointed Eng Jairos Mhango, Director Road Maintenance to act as Director and Chief Executive Officer for administrative convenience until further notice. The Board thanks...



