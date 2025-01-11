MILLERS Association of Zambia president Andrew Chintala has attributed the recent increase in mealie meal prices to the rising cost of maize, which has surged from K8500 a tonne to K10,000. In an interview, Friday, Chintala said the rise in maize prices had impacted the pricing of mealie meal in the country, with some brands selling as high as K418 and K420 for a 25 kilogram bag. “First of all, it is very true that some brands are selling their mealie meal at a high price of late but obviously each mealie company has got its own production cost structure and as a result of that the major contributing factor to the price movement. In the past few days, we...



