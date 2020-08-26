CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has testified that the alleged utterances by Lusaka photographer, Cornelius Chella Tukuta, in a video on Facebook that she is a pimp, who hooks up girls with high-profile people, were extremely injurious on her. Siliya told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that she may be single, divorced or have had failed relationships, but that does not make her a high-level prostitute, neither does it mean she sells girls to high-profile men. This is in a matter in which Tukuta, 34, is charged with one count of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.