CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has testified that the alleged utterances by Lusaka photographer, Cornelius Chella Tukuta, in a video on Facebook that she is a pimp, who hooks up girls with high-profile people, were extremely injurious on her. Siliya told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that she may be single, divorced or have had failed relationships, but that does not make her a high-level prostitute, neither does it mean she sells girls to high-profile men. This is in a matter in which Tukuta, 34, is charged with one count of...
Menu