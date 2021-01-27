THE Lusaka High Court has thrown out a case in which two individuals were challenging UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s acquisition and possession of a farm in Kalomo District on account of too much time having lapsed since the alleged incident happened back in 2005. Lusaka High Court Judge Catherine Lombe Phiri dismissed the case for being statute-barred as the alleged incident occurred 15 years ago. In this matter, an administrator of the estate of the late Samson Siatembo and another sued Hichilema for allegedly acquiring and procuring a farm in...



