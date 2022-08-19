THE State has asked the Lusaka High Court to set aside the default judgement granted to Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe in a matter in which she is demanding compensation of K1.5 million for pain and suffering caused by her alleged false imprisonment in 2016. Agness Msiska-Lungu, an assistant State advocate, has submitted that the State was desirous of being heard and it would be in the interest of the court to set aside the judgment in default granted to Mushipe. In an affidavit in support of summons for an order to set aside default judgement, Lungu submitted that Mushipe commenced the matter on April 5, 2022, and on April 21, 2022, she requested the court to enter judgement in default…...



