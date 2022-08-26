Former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga with his son Hakaantu with their lawyer, M Phiri from Messrs Makebi Zulu advocates, at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Musanje, and their son, Hakaantu, yesterday appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Fast Track Court and pleaded not guilty to 46 corruption-related charges. The Anti-Corruption Commission recently arrested and charged Mwiinga for possession of property valued at over K41 million and cash amounting to over US $238,900. The commission said there were a total of 54 properties which had been linked to Mwiinga, his wife and son that were reasonably suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of crime between 2015 and 2021. When the matter came up for plea yesterday, Lusaka magistrate Ireen Wishimanga read out the charges to the accused persons, after which they pleaded not…...