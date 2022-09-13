ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu with his vice Dr Emily Sikazwe during the presidential filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vice chairperson Emily Sikazwe has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to “prematurely” terminate her employment is null and void and devoid of merit. Sikazwe argues that her tenure of office was up to October 5, 2027. In June this year, President Hichilema notified then ECZ Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu and his Vice, Sikazwe, of the expiration of their contracts and non-renewal of tenure. In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said the President made the decision in exercise of the power vested in him under Section 4 (3) of the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Act No. 5 of 2019. But Sikazwe, who has cited the Attorney General as…...