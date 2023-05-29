THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for biting off someone’s finger. Christopher Mukenuka, a wheelbarrow pusher, was facing one count of grievous harm contrary to section 229 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. Allegations were that Mukenuka, on February 22, 2023, in Lusaka unlawfully did cause grievous bodily harm to Rabson Kalumba. Facts in the matter are that on the material day, the complainant and his colleagues were walking from Intercity Bus Station and when they reached at Puma filling station, they saw a man commonly known as Mandevu (Mukenuka) urinating on the wall fence. They approached him and warned him against doing that and…...



