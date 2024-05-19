MATERO Local Court Magistrate Harriet Mulenga has cautioned Lusaka women to be wary of the men they choose for marriage, noting that marriages nowadays are like contracts, ending once one has gotten what they wanted from their partner. Presiding over a reconciliation matter involving a couple from Lusaka, Magistrate Mulenga remarked that playing with people’s feelings was a sad state of affairs. In this matter, Lusaka resident Tinashe Banda dragged her fiancé Given Mwana to court seeking reconciliation. This comes after Given demanded the return of the K21,000 he paid as bride price to Tinashe, just four months before the wedding. Tinashe told the court that Given’s family has been demanding the bride price to be paid back. “The issue...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.