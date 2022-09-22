INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Richmond Phiri and Likando Namakau suffered defeats in the third round of the ongoing 2022 Africa Individual Chess Championship in Lagos, Nigeria. Team Zambia failed to record a victory, with the remaining participants settling for draws at the event. Fide Masters (FM) pair of Prince Mulenga and Nase Lungu and Candidate Master (CM) Timothy ‘Komodo’ Kabwe, remained unbeaten after they all registered draws. Kabwe, fresh from holding Grandmaster (GM) Hasham Abdlrahman of Egypt in the second round, played out another draw against Joel Adebayo of Nigeria. Lungu and Mulenga also settled for draws against CM Donado Paiva of Mozambique and FM Lovet Bomo of Nigeria and joined a list of 18 players that are tied on two…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.