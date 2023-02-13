MUZA FC proprietor Keith Mweemba says his team’s lofty status on the log should not surprise people because winning is the club’s philosophy. The club from Mazabuka is punching above its weight, making a strong case for a top two continental spot as it sits third on the table and unbeaten in the last five games. MUZA is only five points behind leaders Power Dynamos. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Mweemba said he loves the spirit of his team as it does not accept losing. “To start with, I like the spirit of the team because we don’t accept losing. We shall keep fighting and ensuring that we attain our set objectives for the season. We don’t fear names in…...



