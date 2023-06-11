THE Copper Queens have defeated Tanzania 1-0 in their World Cup send-off match at Woodlands Stadium. A 69th minute Comfort Selemani goal was the difference on the day as the Copper Queens played in a fully packed stadium for the first time. For the first time in women’s football, the Woodlands Stadium came to a standstill as scores of soccer fans thronged the arena to experience the send-off match of the World Cup-bound team. The atmosphere was electric and enthralling, and most importantly the fast-passing game made the fully packed Woodlands Stadium go into a frenzy. Speaking after the match, Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape said the team was excited to give fans an exciting game. “We had a good game…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.