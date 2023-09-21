THE Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) has appointed Danish expatriate coach Tonni Stentoft Kjaer to help drill the national teams ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations set for January next year in Cairo, Egypt. HAZ president Victor Bwalya Banda revealed the development in an interview on Wednesday, saying the Danish coach had already started drilling the men’s and women’s senior national teams ahead of the Africa Cup and All-African Games. The handball Africa Cup is set to run from January 16 to 28, while the All-African Games are set for Ghana in March. The Africa Cup is a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games set for France next year. “We have our senior national teams preparing for the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.