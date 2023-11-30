THE women’s national team has stepped a foot closer to booking a slot at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after thrashing Angola 6-0 in the final round first leg played in Luanda, Angola yesterday. President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the girls for their thunderous performance. A hattrick from Barbra Banda and goals apiece from Lushomo Mweemba, Ireen Lungu, and Racheal Kundananji ensured a comfortable victory for the Bruce Mwape-coached side. After the game last evening, the Head of State took to social media to congratulate Zambia’s golden girls. “Well done girls. Ka 6 kwa zero against Angola is well deserved. Imingalato very plenty! Congratulations to the Copper Queens,” wrote President Hichilema. The two sides are set to…...



