MUTONDO Stars have ended their six game losing streak after holding Mufulira Wanderers to a scoreless draw at the Nshinde Stadium yesterday. Mutondo Stars were on a run of six straight defeats before facing Wanderers but still had a chance to get out of the bottom four with a win as they trail 14th placed Nkana by one point. The draw sees Mutondo remain 16th on the log table with 25 points, while Wanderers remain unbeaten in four matches now, with two wins and a draw and sit on ninth place with 30 points. In a tightly contested match with few scoring chances, Mutondo coach Zeddy Saileti was shown a red card for complaining against a free kick decision. Wanderers...



