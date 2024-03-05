FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the Chipolopolo will take part in the Four-Nations tournament that will take place in Blantyre and Lilongwe from 18 to 26 March, 2024. The tournament, which is aimed at preparing the four nations for their World Cup qualifiers later in June, will include hosts Malawi, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Zambia. Meanwhile, Kamanga has lamented the poor behaviour of fans at stadia and warned that FAZ will start utilising CCTV footage to identify and punish erring supporters. Addressing the football fraternity through his weekly column on Monday, Kamanga revealed that the Chipolopolo will grace the Four-Nations tournament later this month. “On the Chipolopolo side of business, we have confirmed our participation in the 4-Nations tournament...



