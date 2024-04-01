NETBALL Zambia (NZ) president Martha Sichone says the executive is targeting to qualify the senior netball team for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. In an interview after going unopposed to return to the position of NZ president, Sichone said after qualifying the U21 for the World Cup, the time had come to qualify for the senior team. Sichone said the executive would develop a new strategic plan to help the senior netball team qualify for the 2027 World Cup. “Our next task is qualifying the senior team for the World Cup in Sydney, Australia. That we promise because when elected in 2020, our vision was to take a team to the World Cup, which came to pass last week....



