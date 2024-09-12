ZESCO United has displaced Nchanga Rangers at the summit of the MTN Zambia Super League table after edging Green Eagles 1-0 in a rescheduled Week-3 Fixture played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. A lone first half goal from defender Thandi Mwape secured the win for Zesco United, who opened a two-points lead at the summit of the Super League table. Mwape converted a penalty won after a Green Eagles defender handled the ball inside the eighteen-yard box. The victory means Zesco maintains a hundred percent winning record after defeating Nkana and NAPSA Stars in the first two matches. The home win propelled Zesco to nine points on the log, two points ahead of Nchanga Rangers who were...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.