KITWE giants Power Dynamos have strengthened their grip at the summit of the MTN Zambia Super League table, extending their lead to six points after securing a 2-0 victory over Mutondo Stars in a thrilling midweek encounter at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe yesterday. First-half strikes from midfield maestros Fredrick Mulambia and Prince Mumba ensured Osward Mutapa’s charges registered their seventh consecutive league win to boost their hopes of clinching an eighth Super League crown. Mulambia opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a stunning strike that left Mutondo Stars’ defence scrambling. Ten minutes later, Mumba capitalised on a defensive lapse to double Power Dynamos’ lead, securing a crucial win and maintaining their 100 percent record in the last...



