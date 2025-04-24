THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing sports development across the country, with a sharp focus on strengthening national federations and empowering athletes, coaches, and administrators. As Zambia gears up for a packed sports calendar in 2025, NOCZ president Alfred Foloko and Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi have laid out the organization’s strategic priorities. “The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national federations through the effective delivery and implementation of various programs aimed at strengthening sports development in our country,” said Foloko in statement. Foloko emphasized the importance of creating a strong support system for the sporting community, highlighting the NOCZ’s ongoing initiatives to uplift all stakeholders in...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here