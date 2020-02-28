- Local
How Benard bet K1 and won K184,561.76 with betPawaBy Diggers Correspondent on 28 Feb 2020
betPawa customer Benard Zulu won K184,561.76 from a K1 bet and is planning to treat his mother.
The Lusaka resident’s initial K90,029.64 winnings were more than doubled by a 105% win bonus for betting on 21 legs. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30.
He said: “I wore a million dollar smile for the first time. This was the best day of my entire life.
“First, I intend to renovate my mother’s house and perhaps extend it a bit. She is my Valentine today. I need to shower her with the best love for all the trouble I caused while raising me. This is an act I only dreamt about but now betPawa has made it real for me and my mother.”
All of Benard’s selections were for the home team to either win or draw in the double chance market.
He explained: “The first time I tried it, I missed by one. I tried again and missed by two. The third time, I won K1,960. That boosted my belief for winning BIG. I like taking precautions and that is why I usually go for double chance. It paid off this time.”
How Benard bet K1 and won K184,561.76 with betPawa - 28 Feb 2020
