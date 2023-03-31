The latest BIG winner was Royd from Livingstone. He bet K5 on 12 legs and won K309,030.56, which was increased to K380,885.16 by a 45% betPawa Win Bonus. Here is his story, in his own words…

I was introduced to betPawa by my younger brother in 2019 and I have been betting for about four years now.

First of all, people out there should know that betPawa is real. The odds are very good. Customer support is fantastic. There’s always someone to talk to. For instance, I was able to open a bank account with assistance from betPawa marketing. Also, I requested a transfer and got it the same day. Now, I love betPawa for helping me realize my dream.

My bet slip was full of big odds. I normally do head-to-head comparisons but not with this one.

I did not follow up on the bet slip. With those big odds? Who would have thought? After making the bet slip, I even tossed the phone away.

First of all, when I decided to check the status of the bet slip, I got the shock of my life. In the balance corner, there were too many figures. So I decided to go to the bet slip. The games were all green. The first thought was that betPawa had made a mistake. So, I decided to withdraw some money and it went through. Still shocked, I decided to tell my brother and when he saw, he exclaimed that I had won. I tried to log out and in again, and the money was still there. I won!! I was happy and still am. So unbelievable. When betPawa called me, that was a call making the money legally mine. I then told my wife, and she was very happy for us too.

I will channel the rest of the money into the construction of my house. I will give a bit to my relatives too.

I would advise others to look no further than the betPawa platform. They will pay you all the money you win. The platform is easy to use, has good odds, and has good customer support if you need anything. I am not the first person to win here in Livingstone. You could be next.

