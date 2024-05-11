THOSE of us who have been closely following Zambian music are well aware that there has been a lot of beef between Copperbelt artistes and Lusaka artistes. Despite some pretence that all is rainbows and ice cream, the beef apparently lives on. Hip Hop artiste Bobby East’s track “Respect My City”, in which he throws shade at rappers who live in Lusaka but represent another city, definitely stirred the pot. And now, Copperbelt-born and bred artiste Chef 187, now based in Lusaka, asserts that Lusaka is also his city. He says he doesn’t take offence because he feels a sense of belonging here and the people have embraced his music and the Chef 187 brand, making him feel at home....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.