This week, Mutale Mwanza stirred the pot once again with another provocative video, this time promoting her apartments in an eyebrow-raising manner. With her signature flair, she declared her newly launched apartments as the ultimate hideaway for those needing a break from their nagging partners. She boldly touted her properties as the perfect rendezvous spot for secret lovers, highlighting the superior security that puts the infamous Room 18 to shame. Mwanza assured potential guests that their clandestine escapades would remain undiscovered. Now, police have since issued a call out to the daring media sensation. She is set to appear before them on Monday at 10:00 hours but at this point, we can neither confirm nor deny that they intend to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.