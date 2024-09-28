LUSAKA July, a prestigious fashion event, is back tomorrow with the theme ‘Stars in the Land of Copper’. The 2024 edition will celebrate Zambian fashion in honor of the nation’s 60 years of independence, adding an exciting element to this national milestone. However, not every star in the land has received an invitation to this social event. Why? Because the organisers of this annual event, PR Girl Media, are not just looking for individuals with high social media followings; they want ‘celebrities’ who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. The PR Girl Media team says Lusaka July only invites celebrities who are accomplished in their specific areas of expertise and not social media influencers who are paid for their...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here