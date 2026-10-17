A 43-YEAR-OLD woman of Canaan Villa has divorced her husband after allegedly enduring over 20 years of infidelity, beatings and STIs, telling the court that she fears he will infect her with HIV. Linda Kasongo sued her husband, Danford Chiti, 49, also of Canaan Villa, for divorce due to marital disputes. They have eight children together. The case was heard before Magistrates John Kabwe, Emelda Masuma and Paul Kayula at the Kabushi Local Court. Danford told the court that he did not want the marriage to end. “I do not want the marriage to end because we have a lot of children together. That is why I am asking the court to keep our marriage,” he said. In her statement,...