- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
DEC nabs 50 for drug trafficking in ChibolyaBy Julia Malunga on 27 Feb 2020
THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested 50 people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound for trafficking in over 60 kilogrammes of cannabis.
DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo disclosed in a statement, Wednesday, that during a joint operation with the Zambian Army, over 3,000 tablets of diazepam was also seized.
“The 50, who include 46 males and 4 females, have been arrested for trafficking in a total of 62.9Kg of dry, loose cannabis. Other seizures made during the operation include 3,350 tablets of diazepam, which when taken with alcohol and other drugs, may cause drowsiness. The suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon. We wish to encourage members of the public to continue collaborating with the DEC by reporting matters relating to drug abuse, trafficking and money laundering in their various communities,” stated Katongo.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- DEC nabs 50 for drug trafficking in Chibolya - 27 Feb 2020
- MMD MPs still studying Bill 10 - 25 Feb 2020
- Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUT - 25 Feb 2020
- Govt still owes agro dealers K781m, Katambo tells Parley - 24 Feb 2020
- Opposition using people to bring confusion – Kampyongo - 24 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- DEC seizes Bugatti on suspicion of money laundering (8,023 views)
- Gassing a ploy to keep me from 2021 ballot - HH (7,186 views)
- Police arrest UNZA veterinarian on false ‘possessing offensive weapon’ charge (6,814 views)
- Lungu, his family enjoying because Zambia remains safe - Bowman (5,881 views)
- God hates such useless prayers! (3,806 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- If Lungu doesn’t know, then he’s not in control
- DEC nabs 50 for drug trafficking in Chibolya
- Witnesses turn against accused in Sunday Nkonde’s theft
- Court adjourns Kaizer Zulu’s contempt case to March 31
- Hamaundu wonders why debt keeps rising despite austerity measures
- Lungu’s silence on tension worrying – ZCTU
- Chongwe tips Lungu on implementing people driven constitution
- MTN accountant withdraws K800,000 compensation case
- Banks might hike lending rates again – BAZ
- Govt has up to Friday to pay lecturers or else – CBUAU
- Gassing a ploy to keep me from 2021 ballot – HH
- Find gassing masterminds, prayer without action useless – Kakoma
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article