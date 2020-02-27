DEC nabs 50 for drug trafficking in Chibolya

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested 50 people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound for trafficking in over 60 kilogrammes of cannabis.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo disclosed in a statement, Wednesday, that during a joint operation with the Zambian Army, over 3,000 tablets of diazepam was also seized.

“The 50, who include 46 males and 4 females, have been arrested for trafficking in a total of 62.9Kg of dry, loose cannabis. Other seizures made during the operation include 3,350 tablets of diazepam, which when taken with alcohol and other drugs, may cause drowsiness. The suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon. We wish to encourage members of the public to continue collaborating with the DEC by reporting matters relating to drug abuse, trafficking and money laundering in their various communities,” stated Katongo.