Speaker of the N ational Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says he disagrees with the Constitutional Court’s ruling that he overstepped his mandate to interpret both the law and the Constitution. And Dr Matibini says instead of confining itself to the specific complaint before it when he declared the Roan seat vacant, the ConCourt went outside the rennet of the complaint and commented on a matter that had not even been canvassed by the parties. Dr Matibini said this when he rendered part of his ruling on a point of order...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.