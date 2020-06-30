YOUTH, Sport and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga says government aims to create over 10,000 jobs between now and December as a way of cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on young people. And Mulenga says government covered expenses for all youths from outside Lusaka who attended Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya’s meetings with young people last week. Meanwhile, Mulenga has mocked youths who organized a bush protest saying they did not gain anything from the protest because they are just being used by a named politician who has failed to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.