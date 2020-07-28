LUSAKA lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has warned the Patriotic Front to be wary or risk not having a candidate in the 2021 general elections if they insist on fielding President Edgar Lungu. And KBF says as far as he is concerned, Bill 10 is dead, wondering why government wants to bring back a divisive bill. Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme, Sunday, KBF insisted that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in 2021, warning that the opposition already had arsenals ready to fight his candidature....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.