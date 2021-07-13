FORMER Second Deputy Speaker Mwimba Malama says Zambians should continue with the PF government because it has now reached its stability in governance. In an interview, Malama said the problems being faced in Zambia were being faced by other countries too. “The truth of the matter is that Zambian people should continue with PF because the PF government has now reached its stability in governance. These problems that we are facing, it is not only in Zambia. No one should mislead you. Zambia is not the country we had in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.