FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the country has collected a total of K6.383 billion in toll revenues from 2016 to August 2021. And Dr Musokotwane says under the PF government, contracts for road construction were just given out anyhow like they were buying each other beer, hence the $1 billion debt owed to road contractors. Responding to a question in Parliament from Mufumbwe UPND MP Elliot Kamondo on how much money was collected countrywide as toll fees, from 2016 to August 2021 and which toll plaza...



