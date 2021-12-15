MANSA Central PF member of parliament Dr Chitalu Chilufya says no reason was cited in his dismissal letter as health minister by then president Edgar Lungu. And Dr Chilufya says the Ministry of Health did not procure any expired drugs and leaking condoms during his tenure. Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says PF committed suicide with the internal wrangles that characterized the party prior to the elections. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s “Hot Seat” programme, Tuesday, Dr Chilufya said though his dismissal as minister was at the discretion of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.