Lumezi independent member of parliament Munir Zulu poses for a picture after being suspended from the House on July 27

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has suspended Lumezi independent member of parliament Munir Zulu for 10 days for gross misconduct. Speaker Mutti suspended him after members of parliament voted that it was a befitting punishment for threatening the Sergeant at Arms and disrespecting the Speaker’s authority by threatening to grab the Speaker’s Mace on March 23rd, 2022. “Hon Members will recall that on Wednesday , 23rd March,2022, while the House was considering the ministerial Statement by Hon Dr S. Musokotwone, Minister of Finance and National planning, Mr C…...