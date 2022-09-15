PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says if Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel cannot substantiate his allegations that UPND is using ECZ to block opposition members from taking part in elections, then his comment is just noise. Commenting on Sangwa’s statement that UPND is practicing gutter politics by using the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to block opposition members from taking part in elections, Bwalya said as a learned lawyer, Sangwa must understand how independent institutions function. “Mr John Sangwa is a learned lawyer, he must understand the difference between the presidency and how independent institutions function. I’m sure he understands that. And he also understands that in law, if anyone is going to make an allegation, those allegations must be…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.