THE National Assembly has informed environmentalist William Harrington that it has no jurisdiction to inquire into the degazettion of Forest 27 by former president Edgar Lungu. Harrington recently petitioned the National Assembly, requesting it to urgently enquire into the degazetting of Forest 27 by Lungu. “[We request] the National Assembly of Zambia to urgently enquire into the degazetion of that portion of over 1100 hectares of the Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve No. 27 by 6th Republican president Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The above-mentioned forest mass was de-gazetted by 6th Republican president Edgar Chagwa Lungu just prior to the August 12, 2021, general elections to pave way for an extensive residential and other housing development for a targeted group of citizens,”…...