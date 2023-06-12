THE Mumbwa Immigration Office has secured the convictions of two Tanzanian nationals aged 48 and 27 for engaging in illegal mining. In a statement, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said the duo appeared before the Mumbwa Magistrate Court on June 8, where they were convicted and each sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour without the option of a fine. “The Mumbwa Immigration Office has secured the convictions of two Tanzanian nationals Matilo Bosco Mtambo (48) and Augustino Raphael Kitha (27) for engaging in employment without permits, contrary to section 54 as read with section 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. The Mumbwa Immigration Office arrested the…...



